Transnistria’s head prolongs tighter security for 60 days in light of terrorist threat

CHISINAU, March 17. /TASS/. The president of unrecognized Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, has extended the yellow level of terrorist threat until May 19.

"The high - yellow - level of terrorist threat shall be extended throughout the territory of Transnistria for 60 days," reads Krasnoselsky’s decree was uploaded to the website of the presidential staff on Friday.

These measures provide for reinforced patrolling of the streets in those communities where checkpoints and armed guards were previously placed on incoming and outgoing roads.

Last week, Transnistria’s Ministry of State Security said it had prevented a terrorist attack against senior officials. The organizers had been plotting a car bomb explosion in the center of Tiraspol. Two suspects were reportedly detained. One has already testified. Krasnoselsky said that the plot had been approved and masterminded by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

In April 2022, Transnistria was rocked by a series of terrorist attacks, beginning with the shelling of the State Security Ministry building with grenade launchers. Then, broadcasting antennas were blown up at one of the region’s largest radio and television centers, in the village of Mayak. Attacks were also carried out on military airfields near Tiraspol and Rybnitsa, as well as against the Transnistrian peacekeeping contingent and the premises of an arsenal near the village of Kolbasna, which serves as a depot for storing roughly 20,000 tons of ammunition. No one was hurt during these attacks.

Earlier, Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky stated that the sabotage had been masterminded from Ukrainian territory. He also blamed the Moldovan secret services for an attempted arson attack on a military enlistment office in Tiraspol. After the attacks, Transnistria instituted the maximum terrorist threat level. On May 25, it was downgraded from red to yellow and remains in effect to date.