CHISINAU, March 16. /TASS/. The Parliament of Moldova approved the renaming of the national language from Moldovan to Romanian. The decision was made by a simple majority of votes, cast by the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity.

"The bill on implementation of some decisions of the Constitutional Court has been approved in second reading by votes of 58 lawmakers," Speaker Igor Grosu stated during the Parliament meeting, live streamed on social media.