Development of updated coronavirus vaccine to take 2-3 months — scientist

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Updating the composition of a vaccine against coronavirus may take from two to three months, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg said on Friday.

Earlier, the researcher said that scientists began developing a new jab against COVID which will include protection against the XBB and XBB.1.5 subvariants of the Omicron coronavirus strain, nicknamed Kraken.

"The time needed to update <...> an antigen variant [of a vaccine] <...> is from two to three months, <...> this is the time needed to resolve this issue or it may be even faster," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.