Hungary opposes Kosovo’s admission to Council of Europe — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, January 10. /TASS/. Hungary will not support Kosovo’s admission to the Council of Europe until the unrecognized republic’s authorities settle political disagreements with the Serbian government, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday after talks with his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic.

According to the Hungarian top diplomat, his country is interested in a peaceful settlement of the situation around Kosovo through dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina. However, in his words, a much-needed compromise can be questioned "if various European organizations rush to admit Kosovo." That is why Hungary is "against admitting Kosovo to the Council of Europe," he stressed.

Dacic also reiterated that Serbia is categorically against inviting Kosovo to such organizations as the Council of Europe and is against recognizing Kosovo’s independence. First, the Kosovo authorities must implement all the agreements they signed with the Serbian government. "Second, we cannot recognize Kosovo’s independence because we have had no political talks on this problem, i.e. on bilateral relations and their establishment. We have had no dialogue about how we can find a political solution," Dacic said, adding that Belgrade’s other important demand is that security guarantees be given to Serbs living in Kosovo.

Serbia’s Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija unilaterally proclaimed independence in February 2008, which was recognized by the United Nations Court of Justice in 2010. However, more than half of UN member nations, including Russia, China, and India, are categorically against recognizing Kosovo’s independence. Nevertheless, Kosovo has been seeking to join international organizations, including the Council of Europe.