Two Syrian servicemen injured in Israeli airstrike on airport near Damascus — official

CAIRO, December 20. /TASS/. Two Syrian servicemen sustained wounds in an Israeli airstrike on an area near an airport in a Damascus suburb on Tuesday, the Arab republic’s Defense Ministry official said.

"At around 00:30 a.m. (coincides with Moscow time - TASS) on Tuesday, Israel conducted airstrikes on sites outside Damascus," SANA news agency quoted him as saying. According to the defense official, the attack was delivered from the Sea of Galilee. "Two servicemen were injured in the Israeli aggression and minor damage was done to the attacked positions," he added. The Syrian Defense Ministry official also said several missiles were downed by the Arab republic’s air defense systems.

According to earlier reports, Israeli forces delivered an airstrike near an airport in a suburb of the Syrian capital, and four areas near the air field were attacked. Two facilities belonging to the Syrian Army, as well as the positions of Iranian units deployed near Damascus, were targeted by the attack.