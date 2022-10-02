GERB-SDS gets most vote after about 12% of ballots counted — officials

SOFIA, October 3. /TASS/. The Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria party, known as GERB, and the Union of Democratic Forces party, known as SDS, are winning Bulgaria’s early elections as 12.41% of the vote has been counted, the country’s Central Elections Commission said on Sunday.

The GERB-SDS collected 25.68% of the vote. We Continue the Change coalition mustered support of 22.02% of the voters. The Revival party got 11.28%, while the Bulgarian Socialist Party for Bulgaria coalition 9.55%. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms was backed by 9.06% of the voters, and the Democratic Bulgaria bloc got 7.47%. The Bulgarian Sunrise collected 5.18%, while 4.22% of the voters supported the There is Such a People party.

The other party haven’t yet surpassed the 4% electoral barrier.

The We Continue the Change bloc conceded its defeat, former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Finance Minister Asen Vasilev, the co-chairmen of the bloc, said at a news conference.

"We respect the choice of people and recognize GERB-SDS as the top political force. The winners now must form the cabinet. We will not enter into a coalition with the GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms parties. We wish success to the GERB party in forming a cabinet. Without a stable cabinet in the coming winter, we will all suffer," they said.

Bulgaria held early parliamentary elections on Sunday and they passed without serious violations.