MELITOPOL, September 27. /TASS/. Based on the preliminary count of 100% of protocols, 93.11% of residents backed the Zaporozhye Region’s unification with Russia, according to the digital display at the regional elections commission.

In Melitopol, 96.78% voted in favor, and in the Melitopol District 90.01%. In Berdyansk, 94.10% of the people backed joining Russia, and in the Berdyansk District 89.60%. In some other regions, the level of support hovered around 90%.