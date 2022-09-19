Longer waiting times, more restrictions as 41 countries change visa rules for Russians

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Poland and the Baltic states have stopped accepting Russians with Schengen tourist visas starting Monday. Meanwhile, other EU countries, as well as some Asian-Pacific states, have also amended their entry rules for Russian citizens.

In particular, the eased visa regime to Europe is no longer valid for Russians from the start of September. The usual response time for receiving a Schengen visa has increased to 45 days now, same as the number of necessary documents for non-tourist visas, whereas embassies may request additional confirmations in certain cases as well. The visa application charge has gone up from 35 to 80 euro. That said, some categories of citizens no longer enjoy priorities when getting processed for non-tourist multiple visas. The EU Council has virtually allowed its members to impose additional restrictions for accepting Russians to a country at the national level.

TASS has collected the updated information about the main visa changes for Russians.

Who denies admission with Schengen visas

Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Estonia have restricted entry to the Schengen zone for Russians with EU visas coming for tourist, cultural, sports and business purposes starting September 19. The Baltic states kept exceptions for dissidents, humanitarian cases, members of families, residency permit holders, for easing transportation of goods and transport services, diplomatic missions, transit for those travelling to Kaliningrad and back. Whereas Poland reduced the number of visas granted.

Who issues no tourist visas

Among those who stopped accepting visa documents from tourists, apart from Poland and the Baltic states, are also Belgium, Denmark, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Currently those countries only provide visas to certain categories of citizens, with the eased regime cancelled for them though.

For example, Malta only accepts applications from members of families of citizens of the European Union and the European economic zone residing in the republic. Maltese with dual citizenship can also apply if the term of their Maltese passport has expired, whereas they have to return to the country. Moreover, Malta has not stopped issuing long-term D visas.

The Netherlands works with visas on the basis of humanitarian and valid excuses, as well as with temporary resident identity card holders. Slovakia is ready to accept certain categories of citizens, including seasonal employees and those travelling for educational purposes. The Czech Republic has not extended restrictions to short-term Schengen visas for family members of citizens of the country or the EU, as well as for humanitarian visas. Japan has also stopped granting visas to tourists and those willing to visit acquaintances.

Who issues visas to tourists under new rules

Thirteen countries hostile to Russia still accept applications from Russians. However, the eased regime of receiving visas to all those countries is no longer valid. Among them are Austria, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Lichtenstein, Luxemburg, Portugal, France, Switzerland, and Sweden. New Zealand also grants visas to Russians.

What restrictions do other hostile countries have

Finland has cancelled the eased entry system, reduced the number of visas issued and increased the term of their provision. Slovenia has seriously restricted visa issuance. Now applicants have to provide air tickets acquired from carriers performing flights to the country. Moreover, it is temporarily impossible to get a visa to Slovenia in the consular division of Latvia in Kaliningrad.

As entering Andorra is mainly possible through the territory of France or Spain, a Schengen visa is necessary for visiting the country, which can be obtained under the rules of those countries, now without an eased regime. The same concerns Monaco, to enter which a Schengen visa is required, particularly a French one.

The visa-free regime persists with San Marino, though it is only possible to get to the country through Italian territory, for which a visa is necessary as well.

The UK has not imposed any restrictions, though it has considerably increased the time for considering applications, from 3 weeks to 4 months. It may take up to 1 year to get a visa to Canada, its visa center told TASS.

Romania has suspended issuing entry permits to all, except family members. However, previously granted visas may be extended.

What about other hostile countries

Cyprus has put the system of issuing electronic ProVisas on hold. However, visa applications can be made in the visa center on a first-come, first-serve, walk-in basis.

Albania, the Bahamas, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Montenegro and Micronesia hostile to the Russian Federation maintained their visa-free regime with Russia, though with certain changes.

In particular, Montenegro has reduced the term of its visa-free stay from 90 days to 30 days. Micronesia’s embassy is not operating in Russia, yet it is possible to stay there visa-free for up to 30 days.

No visa is required to enter Albania from May 1 to September 30, but traditionally a Schengen or an Albanian visa should be provided at another time.

Australia, Ireland, North Macedonia, Singapore, the US, Ukraine and Croatia grant visas to everyone, but also with amendments. For example, applications for Australian visas are considered in the country’s embassy in Belgrade. North Macedonia has cancelled its visa-free arrangement with Russia, but it is possible to enter it with a Schengen visa. The US visa can only be processed in another country’s embassy. Ukraine can deny entry if a visa is present. Whereas Bulgaria stopped issuing visas after February 24.