LPR’s prosecutor general, his deputy killed in attack on headquarters in Lugansk

LUGANSK, September 16. /TASS/. A police colonel in the Lugansk People’s Republic confirmed on Friday the death of Sergey Gorenko, the LPR’s Prosecutor General, and his deputy Yekaterina Steglenko in an explosion that rocked the headquarters of the Prosecutor General’s Office in Lugansk earlier on Friday.

"The LPR’s Prosecutor General Sergey Gorenko was killed when a self-made explosive device went off in the headquarters of the Prosecutor General’s Office in Lugansk. Reportedly, his deputy Yekaterina Steglenko was also killed," Police Colonel Vitaly Kiselyov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The report about the death of Gorenko and Steglenko was later confirmed by LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik.

Earlier, an official at the LPR’s Prosecutor General’s Office told TASS that an explosion had rocked Gorenko’s office in the headquarters of the Prosecutor General’s Office in downtown Lugansk. According to a TASS correspondent, the building was cordoned off, with at least five windows broken on the third floor.