SCO cooperation based on approaches free of egoism, says Putin

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. The SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) nations use approaches free of egoism in politics and economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the SCO summit on Friday.

The cooperation in the organization is based on principles of adherence to international law, respect for sovereignty, national values and each other’s interests, he noted. "The joint work of SCO member states is particularly based on those principles free of any elements of egoism both in politics and economy, which opens up wide prospects for further mutually beneficial cooperation in politics, economy, cultural-humanitarian and other fields," the Russian president added.

Putin mentioned "combating terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking, organized crime and illegal armed formations" among prior areas of the SCO’s work, adding that "promoting the political and diplomatic settlement of conflicts along the perimeter of SCO external borders, including in Afghanistan" is also among key tasks.

"The strengthening of economic cooperation is traditionally a notable part of the SCO’s activities, with trade-investment exchanges expanded, mutually beneficial commercial projects in various sectors implemented, the share of payments in national currencies rising due to joint efforts," the Russian leader said. "We are open for working with the whole world," he stressed.