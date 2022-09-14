Ukraine stops shelling Zaporozhye nuke plant with last reactor shut down, official says

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces stopped shelling the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant after its last reactor had been shut down, Head of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky said on Wednesday.

"Only small-scale attacks continue. We aren’t recording any attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear station and its infrastructure, there is no shelling, we don’t see any drones, which appeared here in large numbers when the situation around the nuclear plant was tense. The reactors have been shut down, work is underway to maintain the nuclear facility, diesel generators continue to operate, and we are restoring power lines. Things are normal at the nuclear plant, the enemy stopped trying to seize or shell it [after the shutdown of the last reactor]," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Radiation levels around the area of the Zaporozhye station are normal, Balitsky noted. "All units are operating normally," he said, adding that it allowed specialists to conduct reconstruction work on power lines and other infrastructure facilities.