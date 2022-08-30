Preparations for tribunal against Ukrainian nationalists at final stage — DPR leader

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Preparations for an international tribunal against Ukrainian war criminals in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) are at their final stage, DPR leader Denis Pushilin told journalists in Donetsk on Tuesday.

"Currently, the tribunal is in its final stage. Practically everything is ready, we are relying on the investigation which will give the go-ahead when they will have all the materials completely ready in order to hold the tribunal in accordance with all international standards," he said, adding that it was important for DPR residents to know that "it will happen very soon."

Earlier, the DPR head said that the Ukrainian nationalists should face a tribunal and did not rule out that it will be with the international participation. According to him, one of the tribunals will be held in Mariupol and the DPR’s Foreign Ministry is involved in preparing for it. The republic reported that the preparations of the necessary documents, including a charter, were underway. It is planned that the tribunal will be held both against the militants of nationalist formations, such as Azov (outlawed in Russia) and Aidar and Ukrainian servicemen.