China should also engage in talks on new arms control framework — Biden

WASHINGTON, August 1. /TASS/. China should also engage in discussion on a new system of arms control, US President Joe Biden said in a statement for the Tenth Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"China also has a responsibility as an NPT nuclear weapons state and a member of the P5 to engage in talks that will reduce the risk of miscalculation and address destabilizing military dynamics," the statement says.

"There is no benefit to any of our nations, or for the world, to resist substantive engagement on arms control and nuclear non-proliferation," it stresses.

According to Biden, Washington is ready "to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework to replace New START when it expires in 2026," but Moscow "should demonstrate that it is ready to resume work on nuclear arms control with the United States."

The Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) was signed in 2010 and entered into force on February 5, 2011. In February 2021, the Treaty was extended for a maximum possible five years - until 2026.

The Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is organized every fifth year. The tenth conference was originally planned to be held in New York in Maya 2020 but was postponed to August 1-26, 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.