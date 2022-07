UNITED NATIONS, July 30. /TASS/. The UN is ready to send a group of experts to investigate the shelling of the detention facility in DPR’s Yelenovka, UN Secretary General Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement Saturday.

Haq stated the UN’s readiness to send a group of experts for an investigation, but added that it would require consent from all sides. He noted that the UN supports the initiatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.