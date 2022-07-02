Uzbekistan’s President introduces curfew in Karakalpakstan

TASHKENT, July 3. /TASS/. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced the curfew in Karakalpakstan, the autonomous region in Uzbekistan where disorders had occurred earlier.

The curfew will be effective in nighttime as part of the state of emergency introduced until August 2, as indicated in the text of the executive order posted on the presidential website.

"The curfew to be introduced from 21.00 pm until 07.00 am during the state of emergency period in the territory of the Republic of Karakalpakstan," according to the document.

The President also ordered to strengthen protection of public order and critical facilities, introduced restrictions for the freedom of movement, including motor vehicles, support inspection of documents and personal checks, and to limit entry and exit from the region.

The President of Uzbekistan signed the executive order on Saturday, introducing the state of emergency from July 3 to August 2 in Karakalpakstan.