Ukraine asks Turkey to detain Russian-flagged vessel with grain — media

LONDON, July 2. /TASS/. Ukraine has requested Turkey to detain the Russian-flagged cargo ship Zhibek Zholy claiming that it was transporting grain from Berdyansk, Reuters reported on Friday citing a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson and a statement by the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office demanded from Turkey to inspect the vessel and take samples of grain it was transporting for a forensic examination.

Head of the region’s military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky said on Thursday the port of Berdyansk had resumed its work, and the first trade vessel had left the port and headed to "a friendly country," carrying 7,000 tonnes of grain.

Berdyansk was taken under control by the Russian forces on February 28.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics on February 24. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country.