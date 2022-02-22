Russia set for dialogue with Europe on Ukraine — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russia is set to continue dialogue on Ukraine with European countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"We are set for dialogue with all, including European partners," he told journalists when asked about the prospects of the Normandy format.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). Treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. Putin instructed the foreign ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the Donbass republics and the defense ministry to ensure peace on their territories.