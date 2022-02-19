Border guards say stray shells crash on Russian territory near Ukraine

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 19. /TASS/. The Rostov Region’s border guard directorate of the federal security service FSB says several artillery shells have crashed in Russia’s territory near the border with Ukraine. One shell exploded two kilometers away from the border and another ruined a farm outbuilding, the border guards said.

"The boarder guard directorate of Russia’s federal security service FSB in the Rostov region has registered the explosion of artillery shells inside Russia. One exploded two kilometers away from the Russian-Ukrainian border on the outskirts of the village of Mityakinskaya, the Tarasovsky district. The other shell ruined a farm outbuilding on the premises of a private household in the Tarasovsky district," the border guard said, adding that there were no casualties.

The law enforcers are probing into the incidents.

Tensions on the engagement line in the east of Ukraine surged up on Thursday morning. The Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics reported the heaviest bombardments by Kiev’s forces in recent months. There have been no immediate reports of fatalities. One woman was injured. The bombardments damaged civilian infrastructure.

On Friday, Lugansk and Donetsk leaders, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, declared evacuation of civilians to Russia in view of the soaring risk of hostilities. On Saturday, both republics declared general mobilization.