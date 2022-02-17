Rumors Russia might attack Ukraine after Feb 20 are fake — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed as another fake claims by the newspaper Politico Russia might attack Ukraine after February 20.

"It looks like another fake has been coined. I hope that at least you and me will not trust such falsehoods," he told the media.

Peskov recalled that "there have been many dates, and far more specific ones."

"All turned out to be falsehoods, irresponsible fakes, but none of their authors eventually acknowledged they were wrong," Peskov concluded.