France, its partners in operation Takuba pull troops out of Mali

PARIS, February 17. /TASS/. France and its partners in the international anti-terrorist operation Takuba have declared coordinated troop pullout from Mali amid disagreements with the country’s current authorities, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

"Due to multiple obstructions by the Malian transitional authorities, Canada and the European States operating alongside Operation Barkhane and within the Task Force Takuba deem that the political, operational and legal conditions are no longer met to effectively continue their current military engagement in the fight against terrorism in Mali and have thereof decided to commence the coordinated withdrawal of their respective military resources dedicated to these operations from Malian territory," the statement reads.