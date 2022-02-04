French leader likely to visit Russia, Ukraine on February 7 and 8, says agency

PARIS, February 4. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron plans to pay a working visit to Russia on February 7, while his visit to Ukraine is scheduled for February 8, Agence France-Presse stated on Friday with a reference to the Elysee Palace.

On Wednesday, the French leader told reporters that he did not rule out his visit to Russia.

On Thursday, at Paris’ initiative, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Macron discussed the situation around Ukraine and the talks between Moscow, the US, and NATO on security guarantees over the phone. The leaders also agreed on further contacts.

On January 28 and 31, Putin and Macron held talks over the phone. The Kremlin revealed that the leaders agreed on the possibility of holding a personal meeting. At the same time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not mention the exact date of possible consultations.