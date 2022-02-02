Biden says his decision to deploy troops "consistent" with his statements to Putin

NEW YORK, February 2. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has said that his decision to deploy troops to Eastern Europe is in line with what he has told Russian President Vladimir Putin "since the beginning," Kaitlan Collins, CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent, wrote on her Twitter page.

"Biden tells me his decision to deploy troops is ‘totally consistent’ w[ith] what he’s told Putin since the beginning," she said.

"As long as he’s acting aggressively, we are going to make sure we reassure our NATO allies in Eastern Europe that we’re there and Article 5 is a sacred obligation," Collins wrote citing Biden.