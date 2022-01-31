Belarus to take measures if Lithuania blocks its goods — President

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko tasked the national government to take retaliatory measures in several days if Lithuania blocks the transit of Belarusian goods through its ports, BelTA news agency reports.

"If, for example, Lithuania does not want to clear our goods to the port and ship them at the port, well, this is their right. If this takes place <…> actions we agreed upon in respect of Lithuania should be implemented in just a few days," the Belarusian leader said at the meeting with Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko and chief executives of Belaruskali and the Belarusian Potash Company.

Belarusian authorities "do not initiate any measures that will put the country in a deadlock with Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, or Ukraine," Lukashenko said. "We do not need it," the President noted.

If pressure on Minsk continues, "the action plans we already have will be used," Lukashenko noted. "Let them not feel aggravated afterward. The peoples of Lithuania, Poland, and other states should understand that we merely respond to these challenges," the head of state added.