Putin stresses need for Kiev to implement Minsk accords in phone call with Macron

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the need for the strict implementation of the Minsk agreements by Kiev in a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

"Speaking about the developments in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of Kiev’s strict compliance with the Minsk accords and other agreements, first of all, on establishing a direct dialogue with [the self-proclaimed] Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and authorizing the special status of Donbass," the press service noted.

As the Kremlin press service stated, according to the outcomes of the meeting of political advisers to the Normandy Four leaders held on January 26 in Paris, Russia and France confirmed their willingness to resume work in this format.

Recently, claims of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine have become frequent in both Ukraine and Western states. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such reports empty and groundless escalation of tensions, underscoring that Russia does not pose any threat to anyone.