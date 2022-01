NUR-SULTAN, January 6. /TASS/. Mobile communications and the Internet are again inaccessible in Almaty, TASS reports.

The Internet does not work in Kazakhstan now at all. It is impossible to either make or receive mobile phone calls in Almaty. Websites of government authorities and mass media are still out of reach.

The Almaty commandant’s office said earlier that law enforcement agencies started the counter-terrorist operation in the city.