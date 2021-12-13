Transnistria wishes to return Moldova to negotiating table — head of republic

CHISINAU, December 13. /TASS/. The Transnistrian leadership will seek the resumption of negotiations on the conflict-settlement with Moldova, Incumbent President of the unrecognized republic, Vadim Krasnoselsky, who won last Sunday's presidential election, said in an interview with TASS on Monday.

"We do not abandon attempts to return the Moldovan side to the negotiating table. [We] do not suspend contacts. We are open to dialogue and insist on its resumption. It is necessary for people who, due to the fact that many aspects in our relations are not settled, face a variety of difficulties on a day-to-day basis," he said.

Krasnoselsky added that constructive dialogue is possible only if the previous agreements are fulfilled. "What’s the point of seeking new agreements if the previous ones are stalled? Furthermore, we just don't have anyone to talk to. Moldova has not considered it appropriate to assign a negotiator from its side," he said.

According to the preliminary data announced on Monday by Transnistria’s Central Election Commission, Krasnoselsky was re-elected for a second term. He received 79.4% of the vote, whereas his opponent, lawmaker of the Grigoriopol district legislature, Sergey Pynzar, secured 11.8% of the vote, another 8.8% of ballots were declared invalid. The turnout was 35.2%.