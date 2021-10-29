Six Russians named in case of Trickbot malware in US, say court documents

NEW YORK, October 29. /TASS/. Six Russian nationals are named as defendants in the Trickbot malware case in the US, according to court documents of the Northern District of Ohio.

All in all, there are seven defendants in the indictment. Two of them are a Russian national Alla Vitte who previously was also named in court documents as a Latvian national, and Vladimir Dunaev extradited earlier to the US from the Republic of Korea.

The American authorities do not disclose the names of another four Russians and a Ukrainian, also indicated as a defendant. The defendants had another ten co-conspirators, whose persons are not disclosed either, according to the document. The US authorities believe that the suggested criminal group acted on the territory of Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Suriname.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed earlier that Dunaev, 38, had his initial appearance in federal court today after his extradition from the Republic of Korea. He faces charges for his alleged role in a transnational, cybercriminal organization that deployed a computer banking trojan and ransomware suite of malware known as Trickbot. If convicted of all counts, Dunaev faces a maximum penalty of 60 years’ imprisonment. The DOJ said earlier this year that a Latvian national Alla Vitte had been detained on that case.