Too early to speak about UN Security Council consent on Sudan — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, October 27. /TASS/. Members of the UN Security Council have so far failed to achieve any consent on the situation in Sudan, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky has told reporters.

"I think it's too premature just to tell it so let's work. Let's work on some document. Okay, we agree on that we are preoccupied on what's happening," he said.

The UN Security Council convened behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Sudan.

Following weeks-long protests, the Sudanese military arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several high-ranking officials and politicians in the small hours on Monday. The country’s leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burkhan, dissolved supreme authorities and imposed a state of emergency. He also suspended a number of provisions of the constitutional declaration, which sets the frames of the interim period after toppling of President Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled the country for 30 years, and determines relations between the military and civilian authorities.