Any vaccine can be used for revaccination after Sputnik V, developer assures

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Revaccination can be done after Sputnik V with any other vaccine, but the manufacturer of the second vaccine will have the responsibility for side effects, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya Center (vaccine developer), said on Friday.

"With any of the widely used vaccines, which have been approved to date - Moderna, or Pfizer, or AstraZeneca," he said. "The only thing I always add when answering this question is that neither the Gamaleya Institute, nor the Russian state, nor Alexander Leonidovich Gintsburg will bear any responsibility for the side effects that those vaccines can cause in comparison to Sputnik V," Gintsburg said in a live conference organized by the Russian Jewish Congress.

Gintsburg recalled that the acute phase of a disease and cytostatic therapy could be the only contraindications to the coronavirus vaccination with Sputnik V.

"The only contraindications to that vaccine are, first, the acute phase of diseases and also cytostatic therapy, which will result in nothing bad if an individual is vaccinated. It just will not achieve the effect that the vaccination should have," he explained.

Sputnik V was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020, becoming the world’s first officially registered coronavirus vaccine. It is also the first vaccine on the adenovirus platform developed under the heterogeneous boosting technology (vaccine cocktail). Two different vectors for the two vaccine doses ensure a stronger and longer immune response. To date, the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 69 countries globally with a total population of over 3.7 bln people.