Guinea’s defense ministry says operations against rebels are underway

PRETORIA, September 5. /TASS/. Guinea’s defense ministry said on Sunday an operation was conducted against rebels who has attacked the presidential palace in the capital city of Conakry.

"The presidential guards repelled the rebels’ attack on the presidential palace," the ministry said on its website. According to the ministry, operations to restore law and order continue.

"President of the republic and commander-in-chief, Alpha Conde, and the government call on people to stay calm and be vigilant during the entire military operation," it said.

The ministry however said nothing about the president’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, rebel leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya said the president had been arrested by units under his command.