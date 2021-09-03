Mullah Baradar to lead new Afghan government — media

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Head of the political office of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will lead Afghanistan’s new government, Reuters reported on Friday, citing Taliban sources.

According to them, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of the Taliban’s first leader Mullah Omar, and Taliban representative in Doha Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai will take senior positions in the government.

Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, told Afghanistan’s TOLOnews TV channel on Wednesday that Taliban leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada could head a new government. The Khaama Press news agency reported on the same day, citing sources, that Mullah Baradar would be appointed as foreign minister and Mullah Yaqoob as defense minister. The Taliban are expected to announce cabinet members on September 3.

After the United States announced plans to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban embarked on a large-scale operation to take the country under control. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. US troops completed the withdrawal process in the early hours of Tuesday, ending their 20-year-long presence in Afghanistan.