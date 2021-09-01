{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

‘Ukrainian politicians using verbal gymnastics’: Lavrov bashes Kiev’s Russophobic rhetoric

Russia's top diplomat noted that Kiev was being led by a desire to artificially retain and ramp up Russophobic rhetoric and like-minded activity "in order to artificially keep the West’s position of support for the Ukrainian regime"
© Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/TASS

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian politicians are dabbling in verbal gymnastics, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday, adding their remarks on various historical topics, along with President Vladimir Zelensky’s snipe over Russian gas being "the dirtiest in the world" are made due to their lack of intelligence.

"[Our] Ukrainian colleagues now are now practicing verbal gymnastics: one day, they believe that Rus is their original name. […] The next day they believe that the Baptism of Rus is a truly Ukrainian holiday, and so on. This is sad. President Zelensky himself makes some remarks about our gas being the dirtiest in the world. In a nutshell, this comes from a lack of intelligence, to be honest," Lavrov insisted.

The top diplomat noted that Kiev is being led by a desire to artificially retain and ramp up Russophobic rhetoric and like-minded activity "in order to artificially keep the West’s position of support for the Ukrainian regime."

"This regime seeks to play on the obvious intention of the West to use all kinds of methods, and all kinds of actions in order to rock Russia off balance, to destabilize it, to distract it from solving the most important problems that we are facing, and, probably, to inhibit our foreign policy somewhat," Lavrov continued. "The Ukrainian regime’s gamble on this, is obvious to everyone. After backing it once, the West is not entirely comfortable with throwing away this bid instantaneously. It has obviously failed, this comprehension is coming, but it has not been reflected in practical steps yet."

During his meeting with the US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in Washington, Zelensky claimed that the Russian gas is "the dirtiest in the world" due to alleged significant emissions of methane during extraction and transportation, as well as due to "corruption, blackmailing and manipulation."

According to Ukrainian Gas Transit System Operator, the transit of the Russian gas through Ukraine receded to 55.8 cubic meters in 2020, which is the lowest number in 30 years. This means that the Ukrainian gas transit system is loaded for less than 30%.

Tags
Ukraine crisisForeign policy
Power transfer in Afghanistan
Taliban appoints governor for Afghanistan’s Panjsher province — report
By this point, the Taliban have appointed a number of acting ministers, as well as almost all governors and many mayors
Read more
Russian equipment cannot be moved from ISS to new orbital station — space firm
Also, there is not much that can be taken from the old space station because all the equipment is beyond its service life
Read more
Soyuz spacecraft to deliver fully Russian crew to orbital outpost next March
The Soyuz MS-21 spaceship will deliver cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov to the space station
Read more
More clashes break out in Panjshir, hundreds of injured and dead reported in Taliban — TV
Resistance force spokesperson Ali Maisam Nazary pointed out that the Taliban broke a "gentleman agreement" and tried to attack Panjshir on Monday, but the resistance front managed to repel the attack
Read more
Russia's concerns ignored in UNSC resolution on Afghanistan — Russian UN envoy
Russia suggested that the United Nations Security Council resolution on Afghanistan include a provision on negative effects of the mass evacuation of specialists, Vassily Nebenzia said
Read more
All of Russia’s latest weapons tested in Syria, says defense chief
The deliveries of the latest weaponry to Russian troops have increased substantially lately, Sergey Shoigu pointed out
Read more
German top diplomat stresses need to include Russia, China in negotiations on Afghanistan
At the moment, a lot of states are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff from Afghanistan
Read more
Talks between Taliban, resistance in Panjshir fail — TV
The representatives of the resistance have not yet commented on this information
Read more
Russia agreeing integrated air defense deals with Central Asian states, Armenia
The CIS integrated air defense system of forces and capabilities currently comprises 19 aviation units, 38 anti-aircraft missile formations, 15 radio-technical units, nine air defense brigades and three electronic warfare units
Read more
US is able to persuade Zelensky implement Minsk-2 agreements — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Kremlin did not believe Zelensky's visit to the United States posed some risks to Moscow-Washington relations
Read more
Russian naval ship test-fires Kalibr cruise missile from Arctic sea
The data recording equipment indicated that the missile successfully struck the coastal target at a distance of over a thousand kilometers
Read more
Press review: Kabul blasts to deepen crisis and Iran’s hardliners to keep Russia course
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 27th
Read more
Afghanistan will never forget NATO, Russian diplomat says
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reiterated that the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance vowed that the bloc will never forget those who didn’t manage to leave Afghanistan after the last US servicemen left the republic
Read more
US disappointed by abstentions of Russia, China in vote on Afghanistan resolution - envoy
According to the diplomat, the final document contains issues that are important for every Security Council member
Read more
The Hague will have to explain its aid to Syrian militants, Russian diplomat says
The members of the Dutch Parliament found out that official Hague was providing aid to the so-called Sultan Murad division. "Open sources indicate that the ‘division,’ per the UN data, was recruiting teenagers, arming them and dispatching them to fight," Maria Zakharova pointed out
Read more
Too early to speculate about changes to Taliban's status in Russia — Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that it was very important to see what the Taliban's first steps in governing Afghanistan would be like
Read more
West seeks to influence results of upcoming election in Russia, Lavrov says
"We saw all that during the previous election campaigns, but now all that is probably more vivid," the Russian Foreign Minister noted
Read more
Death toll from US strike in Kabul up to seven — newspaper
According to Afghanistan Times reports, a suicide bomber, whose car was the target of the strike, is among the casualties
Read more
FACTBOX: How countries approved Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V exports to other countries began in late 2020
Read more
Kabul airport to resume operation within days — Taliban
Anas Haqqani, a member of the Taliban political office, described the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan as a "great" event and called the day when evacuation ended a "historical" day
Read more
Russia’s future orbital station to be surrounded by a cloud of satellites
Russia’s future orbital outpost will feature a module with an external platform to service, refuel and repair spacecraft
Read more
Panjshir resistance says ready for cooperation with other countries against Islamic State
Spokesman for the resistance movement Fahim Dashtim stressed that the resistance was ready for cooperation on anti-terrorism issues with other countries of the region but only when a principle agreement was reached with the Taliban
Read more
Putin to visit Vostochny spaceport in Russian Far East next week — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov earlier said that Russian President would take part in the Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
Most of Russia's proposals ignored in UN SC resolution — Foreign Ministry
According to Maria Zakharova, the authors of the resolution emphatically refused to include in the special paragraph, devoted to the struggle against terrorism
Read more
Russia has evidence of foreign contingent’s cooperation with IS in Afghanistan — diplomat
Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov pointed out that Russia had received this information from local Afghans, including leaders at the local level
Read more
Hungary agreed terms of new gas contract — Foreign Minister
Peter Szijjarto pointed out that Hungary would purchase gas "at a much more beneficial price then under the contract that will expire"
Read more
Clashes between resistance fighters, Taliban raging on in three Afghan provinces — media
At the moment, the number of casualties after the clashes is unknown
Read more
Panjshir resistance forces repel Taliban attack on its outpost - source
There are casualties among the Taliban fighters, several militants were taken prisoner
Read more
US sets itself goal to destroy the unity of world Orthodox Christianity, Lavrov says
According to Russia's top diplomat, an extremely destructive role in that is played by the patriarch of Constantinople who tried to split the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Read more
Nord Stream 2 at final implementation stage — Gazprom
In late July, it was reported that the Nord Stream 2 is 99% completed
Read more
Team RFU grabs FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup trophy
The match was played at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium
Read more
US missile defense systems intercept several rockets fired at Kabul airport — Reuters
There hasn’t yet been any information on casualties among US servicemen
Read more
Taliban ends consultations on Afghanistan's new government — Al Jazeera
According to the movement's spokesman Zabihulla Mujahid, the results of the consultations would be annonced soon
Read more
Press review: China expected to surpass Russia in nukes and Erdogan seeks more S-400s
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 30th
Read more
Taliban claims to have captured territories, passes in Panjshir
According to earlier reports, vicious clashes had broken out in Panjshir, leaving "hundreds" of Taliban militants wounded and killed
Read more
Taliban seeking to worsen humanitarian situation in Panjshir — source
Fahim Dashti, spokesman for the resistance movement, told TASS on Thursday that an agreement on cessation of hostilities with the Taliban was only being negotiated
Read more
Nord Stream 2 second string laying at final phase — Gazprom
Gazprom does not expect the Nord Stream 2 launch will seriously influence on gas export in 2021, department head of the company Alexander Ivannikov said
Read more
Nine people killed in US air strike in Kabul — TV
According to it, six children were among the casualties with the youngest being two years old
Read more
Kabul airport hit by one of five missiles — TV
It was reported that the missiles were fired from the country’s north
Read more
Russia delivers upgraded Akatsiya heavy howitzers to Belarus
The upgraded howitzers have been delivered under a contract with the Belarusian Defense Ministry
Read more
Defense agreement marks new stage in cooperation with US — Ukrainian president
Zelensky is currently on a working visit to the United States
Read more
Russia to create reusable space freighter to replace Progress resupply ships
"We want to create a reusable cargo spaceship based on the Oryol [spacecraft]," Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation Chief Designer Vladimir Solovyov explained
Read more
US carriers barred from flying over Afghanistan
Civil carriers "may continue to use one high-altitude jet route near the far eastern border for overflights
Read more
West has demonstrated its unreliability as partner, says Russian top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov said that "we will stay open for mutually beneficial cooperation, for investment cooperation, but will always have our own resources in store"
Read more
Russia, Serbia discuss military and economic cooperation
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Tatyana Shevtsova arrived in Serbia to take part in the opening of the Guardian of Order military police competition as part of the International Army Games
Read more
Russia doesn’t consider Ukraine as threat, says defense minister
Sergei Shoigu expressed the hope that the situation in Ukraine would ultimately change and the "nationalist mayhem" would be stopped
Read more
Foreign students to be allowed to enter Russia for further education — ministry
The rules, according to which foreign students can visit Russia, have already been developed by the Ministry of Education and Science and will be approved in the near future
Read more
Press review: German court nixes Nord Stream 2 bid and new Putin-Lukashenko talks looming
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 26th
Read more
Russian Gnezdilov wins Paralympics gold in shot put with world record
In the final competition, the 34-year-old Russian athlete showed the result of 11.02 meters in his first attempt
Read more
War between Taliban, IS in Afghanistan irreconcilable — Russian envoy
According to Dmitry Zhirnov, the terror attack was a reputational blow to the Taliban
Read more
UK recognizes need for cooperation with Russia, China on Afghanistan — diplomatic sources
The UK recognizes the necessity of joint work with Moscow and Beijing on the Afghan track
Read more