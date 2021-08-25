Syrian girl receives letter, gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin

DAMASCUS, August 25. /TASS/. Iman Ali, a nine-year-old Syrian girl who previously contacted Russian President Vladimir Putin, received gifts and a letter from the Russian leader during a solemn reception at the Russian embassy in Syria.

Earlier, the girl sent Putin a drawing and a small letter with her words of gratitude to the Russian head of state.

"I was very touched by your words of gratitude and respect. The sincerity of these lines shows that every child dreams about a clear sky and simple human happiness in their home," Putin said in the letter, read by Russian Defense Ministry General Staff deputy head Alexander Chayko. "I am certain that, thanks to such talented and determined children with a kind and open heart, the Syrian state will have a bright future."

The gifts included a toy dove, a large plush bear and a doll.

Russian Minister-Counsellor in Syria Eldar Kurbanov noted that the girl might become a diplomat in the future.

"Your letter reached Russian President Vladimir Putin, he replied to you. This is very serious diplomatic work, you have all the makings. Therefore, when you grow up and desire to have a diplomatic career, you will succeed at everything," the Russian diplomat noted.

Iman Ali disclosed that she loves Moscow, which she visited recently. The girl thanked the Russian and Syrian Armed Forces that fight against international terrorism in the Syrian Arab Republic.

"As a child ambassador of Syria, I address the adults of the entire world - to do everything so that international terrorism does not make a comeback in our country. Help us restore everything that was destroyed," the girl said.

Iman Ali and her family live in Syria’s Latakia. The girl studies Russian language and says she very much loves Russia and its culture.