Hungary eyes launching production of Sputnik V vaccine by end of 2022 — Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST, August 24. /TASS/. Hungary expects to obtain the necessary technologies by the end of this year, and to establish the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine by the end of 2022, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a press conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"By the end of this year, we will be able to complete the technology transfer, and from the end of 2022 it will be possible to produce the Sputnik V vaccine under a Russian license," he noted.

This will help us reduce our country's vulnerability, as well as raise external economic benefits through the supply of vaccines to foreign markets. A workshop for the production of Sputnik V will be built in the city of Debrecen," the minister added.

The Hungarian minister stressed that "thanks to Sputnik V, Hungary has been able to carry out the most successful vaccination campaign in the European Union." He expressed gratitude to the Russian leadership for their assistance.

Szijjarto said that during the talks, the parties also discussed prospects for developing cooperation and attracting mutual investments in joint projects in other areas of the economy - energy, transport infrastructure, car building, cosmetics production.

According to him, air traffic will soon be expanded: seven new routes will appear, in particular between Hungarian cities and St. Petersburg.