Taliban militants seize TV and radio center in Afghan Helmand province

TEHRAN, August 2. /TASS/. Militants from the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) seized the building of the regional state TV and radio center in the city of Lashkar Gah on Monday, the administrative center of Afghanistan’s Helmand province, TOLOnews television network reports referring to its sources.

According to TOLOnews, all local media outlets in Helmand province have stopped operating. The staff of the TV and radio center left the building two days ago.

Early in July, the Taliban took control over Afghanistan’s regions along the border with five countries - Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China and Pakistan - against the background of the withdrawal of western coalition troops. The new commander of the Afghan Armed Forces, General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, said the army’s priority was to protect the main cities of the country, border crossing points and roads against the Taliban. According to him, Taliban leaders intend to first cut off the main roads via which goods are supplied, and then launch an offensive on cities and regions.