No security threats in Madagascar after abortive assassination attempt on president

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The situation in Madagascar has not changed after the abortive assassination attempt on President Andry Rajoelina, the Russian embassy in that country said on Friday.

"It was reported in Madagascar that an assassination attempt on the country’s president had been thwarted. An investigation is underway. Many things are not clear. Nevertheless, the incident has had no impact on the security situation, and life goes on routinely," the embassy said, adding that the embassy is operating as usual.

It was reported on July 21 that several persons had been detained in Madagascar on suspicion of trying to organize the murder of several officials, including the country’s president.