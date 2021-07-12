Refugees from a village in Hama province of Syria return home - Reconciliation center

ZARA /Syria/, July 12. /TASS/. Refugees from the village of Zara in the Hama province of Syria, which was almost fully destroyed by militants in 2016, are returning to their homes from a refugee camp in the village of Homs, Andrei Dudkin, a representative of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria told reporters.

"Today the refugee camp has been disbanded and residents are returning to their homes. The Reconciliation Center has made significant efforts to revive the village," Dudkin said, noting that the authorities of the Hama province have organized work to restore communal and social infrastructure.

According to the official of the center, 152 people who have lived in the refugee camp since 2016 will return to their home village. The military carried out a humanitarian action to distribute food kits for the villagers.

In May 2016, militants from the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) seized the village. At that time, witnesses to the attack reported that militants broke into houses and mercilessly killed women, children and the elderly.