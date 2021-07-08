Four Russian tourists who tested positive for COVID-19 remain isolated in Cuba

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Four Russian tourists with a positive COVID-19 PCR test remain isolated in Cuba, head of Russia’s Federal Agency for Tourism Zarina Doguzova told reporters.

"Out of 192 Russian tourists who were forced to self-isolate on their arrival in Cuba, 188 people who received a negative second PCR test are continuing their vacation. Four tourists who tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time remain self-isolated," she noted.

The Federal Agency for Tourism is monitoring the situation closely, maintaining contact with tour operators and insurance companies. It is important to avoid such incidents in the future, the agency head stressed.

According to the Federal Agency for Tourism, about 200 Russian tourists were forced to self-isolate on their arrival in Cuba after receiving a positive PCR test. The head of the agency held a phone call with Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia, who promised to take the situation under his personal control. The sides discussed the importance of avoiding similar incidents in the future.