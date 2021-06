BANGKOK, June 20. /TASS/. Commander-in-chief of Myanmar's armed forces Min Aung Hlaing has set off for RUssia to take part in the Moscow conference on international security, MRTV, a state-run television channel, reported on Sunday.

The Moscow conference on international security will be held from June 22 to June 24. The annual confernece was not held last year amid coronavirus lockdowns.