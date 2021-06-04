‘Vaccine tourism’ to Russia may start within a month or two — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. So-called ‘vaccine tourism’, when foreigners will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Russia, may start in a month or two, and it will be done promptly since there is increasing demand for this vaccination, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"It could be a matter of a month or two," he said when asked when ‘vaccine tourism’ to Russia would start.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, "of course, it will be [organized] promptly."

"As there is huge demand for vaccine tourism," Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the SPIEF plenary session that Russia would create all the necessary conditions for foreigners to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on its soil.