Marine Le Pen calls for lifting sanctions from Russia

PARIS, May 25. /TASS/. The leader of France's party National Rally, Marine Le Pen, believes it is necessary to lift sanctions from Russia.

"It makes no sense to keep the sanctions effective. They have the reverse effect," Le Pen told the television broadcaster BFM. "They should be canceled for the sake of returning to normal relations with Russia."

She argues that France's foreign policy must be revised.

"We ought to quit NATO's allied command. Also, I believe that we should balance our relations with Russia and the United States."

"We need sovereign relations with the great powers," she stressed. Le Pen recalled that currently, France was at odds with some countries.

"This is due to our subordination to the diplomacy of the European Union," she remarked. "France is a great country and it is entitled to have its own diplomacy. It should make its voice heard in a multipolar world."