Sudan suspends effect of naval base agreement with Russia, media reports say

CAIRO, April 28. /TASS/. Sudan has suspended the effect of its agreement signed with Russia to build a naval base in the country, Al Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday.

According to the channel, the agreement "signed by Moscow with the previous regime" is suspended "until it is approved by the legislature." Khartoum has already notified Moscow.

The news broke out that Russia and Sudan had struck the agreement to build a naval logistical support and maintenance facility in the African country. It is meant to serve as a repair station for Russian ships where supplies can be replenished and crewmembers can rest. The agreement is meant to be in effect for 25 years with automatic extension for 10 years if neither side notify the other that the agreement is terminated at least a year prior.