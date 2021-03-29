Int'l Civil Defense Organization: countries should unite in the face of climate change

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. The international community should join forces amid the global climate change, Secretary General of the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) Mariatou Yap said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

According to Yap, the number of natural disasters ravaging the world is growing at the backdrop of climate change. "The nature of these natural disasters is becoming more and more severe. The only way today [to deal with them] is to boost joint actions to close our ranks. Moreover, [we need to] place an emphasis on forecasting and preemption, boosting governments’ capabilities in the monitoring area, to better protect people and preserve material assets and environment," she pointed out.