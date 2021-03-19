Mongolian president suggests launching Sputnik V production in his country

ULAANBAATAR, March 20. /TASS/. During a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Mongolia Iskander Azizov, Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga suggested launching the production of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine in his country, the Montsame news agency reported on Friday.

"The president stressed that Mongolia has the potential for producing the vaccine, and asked the ambassador to examine the possibility of producing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in Mongolia and to submit the proposal about cooperation in this matter to the Kremlin," Montsame reported.

The Russian ambassador replied that he would immediately inform Moscow about Mongolia’s initiative.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed preparations for upcoming celebrations of the 100th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Russia’s Sputnik V is ranked among the world’s top three most popular coronavirus vaccines. By today, it has been registered for use in 50 countries worldwide with an overall population of more than 1.3 billion.