US aims for meaningful dialogue with Russia, China on military technologies - White House

WASHINGTON, March 4. /TASS/. The new US administration aims for a meaningful dialogue with Russia and China on modern military technologies that influence the strategic stability, and for reduction of the role of nuclear weapons in US’s national security, says a document, published by the White House Wednesday.

The document, entitled Interim Strategic Guidance is published in the name of US President Joe Biden. It acts as a framework for the US National Security, which the US plans to publish later this year. The guidance is aimed at Ministries and Administration agencies responsible for national security.

"We will take steps to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in our national security strategy, while ensuring our strategic deterrent remains safe, secure, and effective and that our extended deterrence commitments to our allies remain strong and credible. And we will engage in meaningful dialogue with Russia and China on a range of emerging military technological developments that implicate strategic stability," the document says.

Meanwhile, the document states that Washington does not intend to engage in "costly arms race." Besides, the US plans to actively promote arms control idea and work on new agreements in this field, the White House assures.

"That is why we moved quickly to extend the New START Treaty with Russia. Where possible, we will also pursue new arms control arrangements," the authors say.