Damascus calls on UN Security Council to stop US attacks on Syrian territory

BEIRUT, February 27. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council should become aware of its responsibility for peace in the Middle East and take immediate steps to stop US attacks on the Syrian territory, SANA news agency reported on Saturday citing the Syrian foreign ministry’s letter to the UN Security Council.

"On Thursday, the US warplanes launched shells attack on sites in Deir Ezzor province near the Syrian-Iraqi border," SANA said adding that Washington violated "international law and the UN Charter" and that "this flagrant aggression is considered as one of series of US forces’ attacks."

The Syrian foreign ministry pointed out that "this act of aggression will have repercussions which could escalate the situation in the region."

In the early hours of February 26, the US carried out airstrikes on pro-Shiite units near the Syrian-Iraqi border. The Pentagon said that the airstrikes were conducted in response to the recent attacks in Iraq targeting personnel of the US and the coalition who were carrying out a joint operation against the Islamic State. Saudi TV channel Al Arabiya reported that the US airstrike targeted, in particular, a convoy of Shiite militia at the al-Qaim checkpoint. According to reports, 22 fighters of the Iraqi Shiite militia groups al-Hashd al Shaabi and Kata'ib Hezbollah, which fight alongside the Syrian government forces against the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), were killed.