Kim Jong-un’s new title challenges his father’s legacy, says expert

SEOUL, January 11. /TASS/. Kim Jong-un’s decision to become General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea may be motivated by a desire to distance himself from the legacy of his father and previous DPRK leader Kim Jong-il, Professor Andrei Lankov of Kookmin University in South Korea and a Valdai International Discussion Club expert told TASS.

According to the expert, the North Korean state system has a specific feature that is very important for propaganda. "The fact is that when Kim Jong-il’s father, Kim Il-sung, died, the post of president of the DPRK was left to him, thereby making him the ‘eternal president.’ Similarly, when Kim Jong-un’s father, Kim Jong-il, died, he was declared Eternal General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea. Moreover, his ‘eternity’ was mentioned more than once," he noted.

Lankov noted in particular that, in September 2020, a large propaganda article had appeared in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper, which "said how great Kim Jong-un was, and his wise decision to appoint Kim Jong-il Eternal General Secretary was mentioned among the signs of his greatness."

"Thus, by his unexpected decision, Kim Jong-un actually deals a severe blow to his own father, which is not the most reasonable act in the hereditary system. North Koreans had been told for a long time that they had Eternal President Kim Il-sung, Eternal General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea Kim Jong-il and the current leader who has a separate title. However, all of a sudden, that beautiful scheme, which had existed for 25 years, collapsed for no apparent reason," Lankov stressed.

At the same time, according to the expert, Kim Jong-un’s "formal title" is not a matter of principle, since no one questions his leadership position.