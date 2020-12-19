Pompeo concedes Russia is among US enemies

NEW YORK, December 19. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has conceded that Russia is among enemies for the United States, he said in an interview with American journalist Mark Levin published by the State Department Friday.

Levin wondered what Pompeo thinks about certain Republic Party representatives’ opinion that Russia is not an enemy for the country despite its alleged attempts to interfere in the US electoral process. "Mark, it is the case that I get asked all the time who’s our enemy, and the answer is we have lots of folks that want to undermine our way of life, our republic, our basic democratic principles. Russia is certainly on that list," the top US diplomat stressed.

Moreover, Pompeo verified the journalist’s claim that Russia is "aiming really big nuclear missiles at the United States" as "very real." He also highlighted publications in certain US media about the "efforts in the cyber space" ascribed to Russia. "We’ve seen this for an awfully long time, using asymmetric capabilities to try and put themselves in a place where they can impose costs on the United States," he concluded.

US security services are accusing Russia of interfering in the American electoral process in 2016. Former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller was investigating these alleged attempts for almost two years. In particular, he was digging into the supposed collusion between Russian authorities and Donald Trump who later assumed the office of US president. In the end, Mueller acknowledged that there had been no collusion. Trump repeatedly rejected suspicions of any wrongful contacts with Russian officials in the election campaign. Moscow has also repeatedly denied allegations of election interference.