‘Only Putin can help us’: Families of Armenian MIAs in Karabakh turn to Moscow for support

YEREVAN, December 1. /TASS/. Dozens of relatives of Armenian servicemen, who went missing in action during the recent Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, have filed a letter with the Russian Embassy in Yerevan Tuesday, asking the Russian authorities for their assistance in finding them.

"Only Russia and President Putin can help us find our children. They fought in Zangilan. Maybe, they are still alive, hiding in the woods, or captured," one of those relatives told TASS.

On Sunday, Armenian celebrities turned to the Russian Embassy with a similar plea.

Rallies demanding the return of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijani custody have continued for several days near Armenia's central government offices.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the agreement, Azerbaijani and Armenian forces will maintain their current positions, with Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in the region.