Trump’s team to file lawsuit over large number of ‘illegal votes’ in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON, November 29. /TASS/. Lawyers of incumbent US President Donald Trump’s campaign office are preparing to file a lawsuit over a large number of ‘illegal votes’ in the US state of Wisconsin, the US leader said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

"The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday. We have found many illegal votes," Trump wrote.

Last week, the authorities of Wisconsin granted a request from Trump’s lawyers for a vote recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties. Prior to that, the Trump campaign allocated $3 million for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to proceed with recounts. According to the campaign office, the election in those areas was marred with "illegally altered absentee ballots, illegally issued absentee ballots, and illegal advice given by government officials allowing Wisconsin’s Voter ID laws to be circumvented."

The US leader also commented on Friday’s decision by the Pennsylvania court of appeal to support a district court’s ruling to reject Trump’s lawsuit to invalidate almost 700,000 ballots.

"Specific allegations were made, and we have massive proof, in the Pennsylvania case. Some people just don’t want to see it. They want nothing to do with saving our Country. Sad!!!" Trump wrote.

He also confirmed that his campaign would appeal the ruling.

"Fraud and illegality ARE a big part of the case. Documents being completed. We will appeal!" the president added.

American citizens cast their ballots on November 3. According to estimates, made by major American TV channels, Democratic contender Joe Biden won more than the needed 270 electoral votes. Biden announced his victory. US incumbent President Donald Trump has not conceded the election. He is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.

States must certify election results until December 12. Electors cast ballots in their respective states on December 14. On January 6, 2021, the House and Senate convene for a joint session to count electoral votes and announce the results. On January 20, president-elect is sworn into office and officially becomes the president of the United States at the inauguration ceremony.